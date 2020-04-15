Disney Is Sharing Their Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe From Toy Story Land!
I'm so making this today!
If you’ve had a chance to visit Toy Story Land and feast on its signature grilled cheese sandwich, served up at Woody’s Lunch Box in Floria; it’s something special.
Disney wants to share this experience with everyone at home right now by providing the recipe!
And “while we can’t visit Andy’s backyard right now, this recipe is just one more great way to create #DisneyMagicMoments in your own backyard (or kitchen).”
All you need to recreate this gooey three-cheese sandwich is a pan, cream cheese spread, shredded Double Gloucester or cheddar cheese, some heavy cream and salt…
Here’s the recipe from Disney!
Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Serves 4
Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!
Ingredients:
Cream Cheese Spread
- 1/2 cup cream cheese
- 1/2 cup shredded Double Gloucester or cheddar
- 2 tablespoons heavy cream
- 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt
Garlic Spread
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich
- 8 slices of artisan bread
- 8 cheddar cheese slices
- 8 provolone slices
Instructions:
For Cream Cheese Spread:
- Combine cream cheese, Double Gloucester or cheddar, heavy cream, and salt in food processor. Blend until smooth. Set aside.
For Garlic Spread:
- Combine mayonnaise, garlic, and salt in small bowl and stir until blended. Set aside.
For Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich:
- Lay out artisan bread slices on parchment paper or large cutting board.
- Place 2 slices of cheddar on 4 of the bread slices. Place 2 slices of provolone on remaining bread slices.
- Equally spoon cream cheese spread on slices with provolone. Gently smooth cream cheese spread over each slice.
- Press cheddar side and provolone side together.
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes, until hot.
- Brush both sides of the sandwiches with garlic spread.
- Grill sandwiches for 2 minutes on each side, until cheese is melted and bread is golden brown.