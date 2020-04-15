Disney Is Sharing Their Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe From Toy Story Land!

If you’ve had a chance to visit Toy Story Land and feast on its signature grilled cheese sandwich, served up at Woody’s Lunch Box in Floria; it’s something special.

Disney wants to share this experience with everyone at home right now by providing the recipe!

And “while we can’t visit Andy’s backyard right now, this recipe is just one more great way to create #DisneyMagicMoments in your own backyard (or kitchen).”

All you need to recreate this gooey three-cheese sandwich is a pan, cream cheese spread, shredded Double Gloucester or cheddar cheese, some heavy cream and salt…

Here’s the recipe from Disney!

Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich from Woody’s Lunch Box at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Serves 4

Click here for a print-at-home version of this recipe!

Ingredients:

Cream Cheese Spread

1/2 cup cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded Double Gloucester or cheddar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/4 teaspoon coarse salt

Garlic Spread

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich

8 slices of artisan bread

8 cheddar cheese slices

8 provolone slices

Instructions:

For Cream Cheese Spread:

Combine cream cheese, Double Gloucester or cheddar, heavy cream, and salt in food processor. Blend until smooth. Set aside.

For Garlic Spread:

Combine mayonnaise, garlic, and salt in small bowl and stir until blended. Set aside.

For Grilled Three-Cheese Sandwich: