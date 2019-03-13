Disney Just Released A Full-Length Trailer For Aladdin!

Disney just released a full-length trailer for the up-coming Live Action version of “Aladdin.”

Aladdin is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith as Aladdin. At first, people weren’t so sure about Will Smith as the genie, however; since this new trailer was released- people are changing their minds. The live action movie will feature some of the original staples including the movie’s iconic song “ A whole new World,” which one a grammy for best original song and was the first Disney song ever to win an Oscar!

Aladdin is out in Theatres May 24th!