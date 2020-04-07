Disney Just Released A New Original Animation With Olaf!
Everyone needs more Olaf!
Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and actor Josh Gad have teamed up to produce a new series of shorts available on YouTube.
At Home with Olaf follows Olaf as he gets into a series of hijinks around Arendelle!
It’s pretty impressive since they are working with what they have access to at home only and created this 50-second short while in self isolation.
Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev
— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020