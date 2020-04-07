Listen Live

Disney Just Released A New Original Animation With Olaf!

Everyone needs more Olaf!

By Dirt/Divas

Disney animator Hyrum Osmond and actor Josh Gad have teamed up to produce a new series of shorts available on YouTube.

 

At Home with Olaf follows Olaf as he gets into a series of hijinks around Arendelle!

 

It’s pretty impressive since they are working with what they have access to at home only and created this 50-second short while in self isolation.

 

