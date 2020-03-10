Disney Just Released a New Trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt
This has Drive-In movie all over it.
Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ is set in the early 20th century. Follow Frank (Johnson) and Lily Houghton (Blunt), a riverboat captain and scientist who journey together to find a mystical tree with healing powers located deep in the Amazon.
Watch the new trailer for Disney’s #JungleCruise starring Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) and Emily Blunt. In theaters July 24! pic.twitter.com/742a6UyNC0
— Jungle Cruise (@JungleCruise) March 10, 2020
Based on the Walt Disney World attraction at Magic Kingdom, take a look:
- Embark on a river cruise where dangerous beasts and dry wit abound. Board a canopied tramp steamer piloted by your trusty skipper, who will expertly navigate you through some of the world’s most treacherous waters.