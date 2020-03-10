Listen Live

Disney Just Released a New Trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas

This has Drive-In movie all over it.

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ is set in the early 20th century. Follow Frank (Johnson) and Lily Houghton (Blunt), a riverboat captain and scientist who journey together to find a mystical tree with healing powers located deep in the Amazon.

Based on the Walt Disney World attraction at Magic Kingdom, take a look:

  • Embark on a river cruise where dangerous beasts and dry wit abound. Board a canopied tramp steamer piloted by your trusty skipper, who will expertly navigate you through some of the world’s most treacherous waters.

Related posts

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Suing A Russian Robotics Company For Using His Likeness

Madonna And Peal Jam Cancel Shows!

Katy Perry Shares Pregnancy News With Her Grandmother Just Before Her Passing