Disney Offering Reusable Cloth Face Masks

Disney is introducing non-medical, reusable cloth face masks featuring favorite Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars characters in the U.S., available for pre-order now on shopDisney.com.

The cloth face masks align with the FDA’s latest recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.

Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face masks to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020.