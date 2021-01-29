Listen Live

Disney Plus Drops Trailer For ‘Mighty Ducks’ TV Series 

Ducks fly together!

By Dirt/Divas

Humans will cry together watching the uplifting new TV series, ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” coming to Disney plus. 

 

The streaming platform dropped a trailer for the show yesterday. It shows some hockey misfits joining forces to create their own team. And it appears Coach Bombay is working as a Zamboni driver and maintenance man at a skating rink. 

 

But he returns to coaching to help out the young group of hockey dreamers.  The series premiers on March 26th.

