Disney Plus Drops Trailer For ‘Mighty Ducks’ TV Series 

Humans will cry together watching the uplifting new TV series, ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” coming to Disney plus.

The streaming platform dropped a trailer for the show yesterday. It shows some hockey misfits joining forces to create their own team. And it appears Coach Bombay is working as a Zamboni driver and maintenance man at a skating rink.

But he returns to coaching to help out the young group of hockey dreamers. The series premiers on March 26th.