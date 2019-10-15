Disney Plus Just Released A Three-Hour Trailer!

Disney Plus just released the list of everything coming to the platform next month. In a Three-hour trailer, Disney released every title coming to their new streaming service.

They also went Twitter nuts, with a 300 Tweet tread!

It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to #DisneyPlus in the U.S. on November 12. Pre-order in the U.S. at https://t.co/wJig4STf4P today: https://t.co/tlWvp23gLF pic.twitter.com/0q3PTuaDWT — Disney+ (@disneyplus) October 14, 2019

Disney Plus will be available next month! Here in Canada, it’s $8.99 a month, or a year long subscription for $89.99. Available November 12th!