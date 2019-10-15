Listen Live

Disney Plus Just Released A Three-Hour Trailer!

By Dirt/Divas

Disney Plus just released the list of everything coming to the platform next month.  In a Three-hour trailer, Disney released every title coming to their new streaming service.

They also went Twitter nuts, with a 300 Tweet tread!

 

Disney Plus will be available next month!  Here in Canada, it’s $8.99 a month, or a year long subscription for $89.99. Available November 12th!

 

