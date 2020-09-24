Disney Postpones More Major Theatrical Releases!

Disney announcing Wednesday that they are delaying the release of the superhero movie “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” until 2021. This is the last thing that moviegoers and theatres alike wanted to hear!

‘Black Widow” was one of the last movie titles left of the schedule for release in 2020. The movie will now be released in May of 2021!

“West Side Story,” a movie version of the classic Broadway musical, is now set to be released in December 2021.

While theatres in many North American cities are open, LA and New York theatres still remain closed.

If you are hoping for a big-screen movie this year, James Bond “No Time to Die,” is still due out on November 20th, and Wonder Woman 1984 may still release on December 25th.

Disney still plans to release the animated Pixar movie “Soul” in theatres on Nov. 20.