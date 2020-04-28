Listen Live

Disney + Releasing ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Two Months Early

All Nine Star Wars Films Will Be Streamable.

By Dirt/Divas

Disney announced that it will be releasing ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ two months early with a new release date of May 4th!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

All 9 films, all in one place. Stream the complete Skywalker Saga on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus.

A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus) on

Disney also announced that a new ‘The Mandalorian’ docuseries and the final episode of ‘Star Wars: the Clone Wars’ are also coming. 

Related posts

New Kids On The Block Release A New COVID-19 SINGLES

BABY NEWS FOR CHRIS PRATT AND KATHERINE SHWARZENEGGER

Stars Where “Stronger Together” In A COVID-19 Benefit That Was Truly Canadian