Disney + Releasing ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Two Months Early
All Nine Star Wars Films Will Be Streamable.
Disney announced that it will be releasing ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ two months early with a new release date of May 4th!
All 9 films, all in one place. Stream the complete Skywalker Saga on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus.
Disney also announced that a new ‘The Mandalorian’ docuseries and the final episode of ‘Star Wars: the Clone Wars’ are also coming.