Disney Themed Monopoly

New properties like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Combine the world’s most popular theme parks with the world’s most popular board game and you’ll have the world’s most fun! This edition features exciting new properties, your favorite attractions, Disney character tokens, and a pop-up Disney castle.

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

  • Features new properties like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
  • Disney Parks attractions including Sleeping Beauty Castle, Space Mountain, Disney SkylinerThe Haunted Mansion, and more!
  • Includes pop-up Fantasyland Castle
  • Toontown Houses and Castles replace houses and hotels
  • Magic and Fantasy cards replace Chance and Community Chest
  • Six brand new tokens
  • Includes 60 minute speed play
  • For two to six players

