Disneyland Unveiled the All New Star Wars Galaxy Edge This Week

Star Wars Galaxy Edge is the next level Disney experience ultimate fans have been waiting for. Opening this week at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

The main attraction that will create the longest wait time is Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Where you can Fly the Millennium Falcon on a thrilling interactive smuggling mission and take control of the fastest ship in the galaxy…

The cast members help elevate the experience, food and drinks in the Galactic Dining area.

The food at Star Wars land is out of this world… @12NewsKrystle has all the details from the brand new attraction #TODAYinAZ #Galaxysedge @DisneylandToday 👉https://t.co/KUjCQrtGFw pic.twitter.com/s5JxmBvoGW — 12 News (@12News) May 30, 2019

Even the merchandise is an experience, allowing you to build your own light saber.

Disney reportedly spent $1 billion on the 14-acre land at Disney in California. A second Galaxy’s Edge is opening later this summer in Florida’s Disney World.