Ditching Booze Could Save Your A Lot Of Money To Put Towards A Holiday

According to a foreign exchange firm, giving up booze for just five weeks could save you enough money to take a pretty good holiday.

According to the research, if you stayed sober for the whole year, you’d save enough money for a week-long all-inclusive stay in Montego Bay.

Researchers say if booze is cut out, a couple could save about $75 per week. This is assuming a regular drinking habit of eight pints of beer and a bottle of wine per week, bought while out.

If a couple gave up alcohol for five weeks they could save $372. If you commit beyond Dry January, think of the vacation you could take?

Why do 31 days in January when you can do 29 in February- leap year!

