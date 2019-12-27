Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Ditching Booze Could Save Your A Lot Of Money To Put Towards A Holiday

Would you give up booze for a vacation?

By Kool Mornings

According to a foreign exchange firm, giving up booze for just five weeks could save you enough money to take a pretty good holiday.

 

According to the research, if you stayed sober for the whole year, you’d save enough money for a week-long all-inclusive stay in Montego Bay.

 

Researchers say if booze is cut out, a couple could save about $75 per week.  This is assuming a regular drinking habit of eight pints of beer and a bottle of wine per week, bought while out.

 

If a couple gave up alcohol for five weeks they could save $372.  If you commit beyond Dry January, think of the vacation you could take? 

Why do 31 days in January when you can do 29 in February- leap year!

More

 

Related posts

The Top Things We Just Don’t Have Time For Anymore!

Saskatchewan Government Refuses To Allow Man’s Last Name As A Vanity Plate!

Today Is Ugly Christmas Sweat Day!