Divorce Rates Skyrocket Due To Pandemic!

According to data collected from legal documents, divorces were 34 percent higher from March through June compared to 2019.

The combination of stress, unemployment, financial strain, death of loved ones, illness, homeschooling children, mental illnesses, and more has put a significant strain on relationships.

31 percent of adults admit that lockdown has caused irreparable damage to their relationship. Separations during quarantine peaked on April 13th about 15-20 days into lockdown.

Of all the couples, newlyweds took the lockdown the hardest…In fact, 20 percent of couples who sought divorce have been married within the past five months or less.