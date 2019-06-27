Dixie Chicks Are Back!

The Dixie Chicks’ last album was in 2006, “Taking the Long Way.” It won the Grammy awards for Album of the Year and Best Country Album.

The group received a lot of backlash in 2003 after Natalie Maines told a London audience that they were ashamed President George W. Bush was from Texas. It go so bad, that the band received death threats and many Texas and other US radio stations pulled their music.

The ladies have not lost their voices, both for singing and for letting the world know how they feel… In 2018, Maines went on a Twitter rant calling President Donald Trump “mentally ill and elderly.”