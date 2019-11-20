Listen Live

Do You Actually Like Getting Sick Because It Means You Get A Day Off?

It's sad to think our only chance for a day off is when we're sick!

By Kool Mornings

According to a new survey, 29% of people say they actually like getting sick once in a while, because it means they’ll finally get a break from their day-to-day responsibilities.

 

And here are the top five perks of being sick . . .

1.  Catching up on sleep.

2.  Just getting to lay around all day.

3.  Binge-watching TV shows.

4.  Not having to go to work.

5.  Getting some “me time.”

More

Related posts

Secret Santa Is Giving People Anxiety!

ARE THESE MARRIAGE HABITS NORMAL OR UNACCEPTABLE?

Rest In Vinyl! A Company will Press your Ashes Into A Working Vinyl Album!