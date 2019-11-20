Do You Actually Like Getting Sick Because It Means You Get A Day Off?
It's sad to think our only chance for a day off is when we're sick!
According to a new survey, 29% of people say they actually like getting sick once in a while, because it means they’ll finally get a break from their day-to-day responsibilities.
And here are the top five perks of being sick . . .
1. Catching up on sleep.
2. Just getting to lay around all day.
3. Binge-watching TV shows.
4. Not having to go to work.
5. Getting some “me time.”