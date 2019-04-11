DO YOU SHOWER LIKE EVERYONE ELSE?

Over 50,000 people recently took a BuzzFeed poll that looked into America’s showering habits. Do you shower the way everyone else does, or are you a weirdo? Here are nine questions, and how people answered them.

1. Do you shower in the morning, at night, or both? 28% said morning, 43% said night, 25% said both, and 4% said they usually shower in the afternoon.

2. What part of your body do you wash first? Hair was the #1 answer with 65% of the vote. Then your body, 19%, and your face, 13%.

3. Do you use body wash or soap? 75% of us use body wash now, 24% use soap, and 1% said they just use water. (???)

4. Do you use a washcloth, a loofa, or just your hands? The most popular answer was just your HANDS, 44%. 38% said a loofa, 14% said a washcloth, and 4% said they used something else.

5. Do you shave in the shower? Only 11% of people said they never do.

6. Have you ever CRIED in the shower? 78% of us have.

7. Have you had shower SEX? 57% said yes. And another 32% haven’t, but want to.

8. Do you ever sing in the shower? 77% of us do it.

9. Do you ever pee in the shower? 80% of people said yes.

