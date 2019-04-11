Listen Live

DO YOU SHOWER LIKE EVERYONE ELSE?

Do you shower normally?

By Kool Mornings

Over 50,000 people recently took a BuzzFeed poll that looked into America’s showering habits.  Do you shower the way everyone else does, or are you a weirdo?  Here are nine questions, and how people answered them.

 

1.  Do you shower in the morning, at night, or both?  28% said morning, 43% said night, 25% said both, and 4% said they usually shower in the afternoon.

 

2.  What part of your body do you wash first?  Hair was the #1 answer with 65% of the vote.  Then your body, 19%, and your face, 13%.

 

3.  Do you use body wash or soap?  75% of us use body wash now, 24% use soap, and 1% said they just use water.  (???)

 

4.  Do you use a washcloth, a loofa, or just your hands?  The most popular answer was just your HANDS, 44%.  38% said a loofa, 14% said a washcloth, and 4% said they used something else.

 

5.  Do you shave in the shower?  Only 11% of people said they never do.

 

6.  Have you ever CRIED in the shower?  78% of us have.

 

7.  Have you had shower SEX?  57% said yes.  And another 32% haven’t, but want to.

 

8.  Do you ever sing in the shower?  77% of us do it.

 

9.  Do you ever pee in the shower?  80% of people said yes.

