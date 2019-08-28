DO YOU WASH THE BOTTOMS OF YOUR PLATES?

When you’re washing your dishes, do you just wash the food off the top, or do you give the bottom a quick wash also?

You really should. There’s NOTHING grosser then finding crusty old food on the bottom of a “clean” dish.

But there’s a debate right now on Twitter between the people who feel like washing the bottom of plates is an unnecessary extra step, and the people who are DISGUSTED by that.

As one person wrote, “Now I understand why my mother wouldn’t let us eat at other people’s houses.”