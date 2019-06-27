Listen Live

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth, Dies at the age of 51

Sad news...

By Dirt/Divas

Beth was by Dog’s side through life and through their very popular reality TV show. Beth at the age of 51 has lost her battle with cancer. Beth was brought back to the hospital on Sunday and placed into a medically induced coma. Dog confirmed the news via twitter.

 

Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017.

