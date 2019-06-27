Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth, Dies at the age of 51

Beth was by Dog’s side through life and through their very popular reality TV show. Beth at the age of 51 has lost her battle with cancer. Beth was brought back to the hospital on Sunday and placed into a medically induced coma. Dog confirmed the news via twitter.

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017.