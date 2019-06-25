Dogs Are Eating 54,000 Extra Calories A Year Thanks To Us Feeding them At The Table!

The reason for those sad puppy eyes… So you will feed them from the table. And let’s face it. We all do it!

According to a new study, dogs are eating an extra 54,000 calories a year – that’s the equivalent 1310 chocolate chip cookies, or 360 ice creams every year, in addition to their regular meals.

One in five dog owners say they feed their dogs extra treats to show them love and treat them like a member of the family.

According to the survey, dog owners are feed them extra

chicken (77%)

beef (68%)

sausages (67%)

ham (63%)

and vegetables (57%)

