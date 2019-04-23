D’Oh Canada- The Simpsons Come to Canada!
There's a Toronto News Anchor Making A Cameo!
Airing this Sunday is a Canadian Themed episode of the Simpsons where Justin Trudeau will be portrayed! The Simpsons will take a trip to Niagara Falls and Lisa will mistakenly get political asylum in Canada, according to the episodes description.
News Talk 1010 in Toronto- anchor Lucas Meyer will be a guest voice on the Simpsons this Sunday playing the voice of Trudeau after he put together a video of impressions on YouTune in 2017! A casting director for The Simpson’s saw the Toronto Anchors impression and reached out offering him a cameo on Sunday’s show!
OFFICIAL: Ay Caramba!
I will be a guest voice on @TheSimpsons this Sunday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In Nov 2017 I put together an impressions video https://t.co/D548zZNx7g for family and friends and it somehow led to this #cdnpoli 1/3 pic.twitter.com/8UZADrngnj
— Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) April 22, 2019