Doing Housework Could Reduce Your Risk Of Early Death

The research team from the University of Leicester, led by the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences says doing things like cooking or simply washing dishes can make a big difference in your overall health!

It’s all about the little things, like walking up the stairs in the mall, rather than using the escalator or walking around the block during work at lunch time.

Those who did nothing all day, or sat for 9.5 hours or more were seen to have a more significant increase of dying earlier and developing other medical conditions, such as heart disease.

Conclusion? Sit less, move more and more often.

