Dolly Parton Is Giving Free College Tuition For Dollywood Workers

Dollywood Parks & Resorts in Tennessee announced their plans to cover 100% of tuition and the cost of books “for any employee who chooses to pursue further education.

The benefit goes to Dollywood’s 11,000 full-, part-time and seasonal workers of all ages at any of their 25 attractions across the US, including the Harlem Globetrotters and New Jersey’s Adventure Aquarium, starting on the day they’re hired.

Dolly will also be hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas next month. Parton, along with soon-to-be-announced co-hosts, will emcee the new format for the awards show, which will be live-streamed on March 7 without commercials from Allegiant Stadium.

Dolly was also announced as a first-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee.