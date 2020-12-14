Dolly Parton saves nine-year-old’s life, pulling her out of car’s path while filming holiday movie

Country queen Dolly Parton has saved nine-year-old Talia Hill’s live, pulling her out of an oncoming vehicle’s path on the set of Christmas on the Square, according to Inside Edition.

In the new Netflix original film, Talia and her brothers, Tristan (16) and Tyson (13), all dance and sing in the movie. Christmas on the Square sees Parton playing an angel sent to earth to supernaturally pressure a landlord played by Christine Baranski into being a better person.

“When Dolly walked in she smelled like heaven,” Talia explains. “She greeted everyone even if you were a trashcan person. It was such a great feeling.”

Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old movie co-star from oncoming car https://t.co/DvDihoX0kX — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 12, 2020

Hill went on to explain that Parton wasn’t just kind on set, she also was hyper aware of her surroundings. According to the interview, Parton “grabbed me and pulled me back” as an oncoming vehicle approached. Talia Hill said,

“We were on set and I was at the hot-chocolate station. They said, ‘Go back to your beginning positions.’ So there is a vehicle moving, and I was walking. Then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back. I looked up and it was Dolly Parton. I was, like, surprised, I was like [gasp]. And she’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know,’ ’cause she plays an angel in the movie. And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’”

The news comes after it was revealed that Parton donated $1 million to help fund the Modern vaccine.