Dolly Parton Wants To Celebrate Her 75th Birthday In A Big Way! By Posing For Playboy Again!

It was back in 1978 that Dolly graced the cover of the men’s magazine wearing a playboy bunny outfit- and now she’d like to do it again!

In an interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Dolly said; “I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again.”

“I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot, if they’ll go for it – I don’t know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75.”

Fun fact: did you know that it was Keanu Reeve’s mother that made the bunny outfit for Dolly in the 70’s?

Keanu Reeves’ mother made this bunny outfit for Dolly Parton for her 1978 Playboy cover When Keanu was a teenager he wore that actual outfit as a Halloween costume … Here they are today together pic.twitter.com/91YuQffDPK — Madsthetics (@madsthetic) January 8, 2019

Dolly turns 75 in January!