Domino’s Pizza is Hiring a ‘Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester’
Dream job posting
Domino’s Pizza posted an ad on LinkedIn this week and it’s a dream job.
Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester
- Pay is $30/Hr (You get paid to eat?)
- One day or 7.5hrs of work (this is work?)
- Objective is to taste test Domino’s world famous garlic bread
Interested Applicants
- Never met a carb they didn’t like
- Does not identify as a vampire
- Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio
The taste tester would work out of the company’s headquarters in Brisbane, Australia.
The application deadline is October 7.