Domino’s Pizza is Hiring a ‘Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester’

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Domino’s Pizza posted an ad on LinkedIn this week and it’s a dream job.

Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester

  • Pay is $30/Hr (You get paid to eat?)
  • One day or 7.5hrs of work (this is work?)
  • Objective is to taste test Domino’s world famous garlic bread

Interested Applicants

  • Never met a carb they didn’t like
  • Does not identify as a vampire
  • Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio

The taste tester would work out of the company’s headquarters in Brisbane, Australia.

The application deadline is October 7.

