Domino’s Pizza is Hiring a ‘Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester’

Domino’s Pizza posted an ad on LinkedIn this week and it’s a dream job.

Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester

Pay is $30/Hr (You get paid to eat?)

One day or 7.5hrs of work (this is work?)

Objective is to taste test Domino’s world famous garlic bread

Interested Applicants

Never met a carb they didn’t like

Does not identify as a vampire

Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio

The taste tester would work out of the company’s headquarters in Brisbane, Australia.

The application deadline is October 7.