Domino’s Pizza Just Introduced an Online Film Festival

The winner can get pizza for a year

MAKE YOUR OWN
DOMINO’S HOME MOVIE

We might even use some of the submissions in a TV commercial!

  • 1SHOOT YOUR VIDEO HORIZONTALLY
  • 2KEEP IT AT 60 SECONDS OR LESS
  • 3ONLY USE MUSIC YOU OWN THE RIGHTS TO OR MADE YOURSELF
  • 4NO FANCY GEAR NECESSARY – JUST A PHONE AND AN IDEA
  • 5MAKE SURE YOUR SET IS WELL-LIT AND QUIET
  • 6ABOVE ALL, BE CREATIVE AND HAVE FUN

The prizes look and will taste amazing!

