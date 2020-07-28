Domino’s Pizza Just Introduced an Online Film Festival

Domino’s Homemade Film Festival has begun! 🎬 Create your own cheesy Domino’s home movie & submit it to https://t.co/9hT0tygy0L for a chance to WIN a year of family pizza nights. We might even use your submission in a TV commercial! pic.twitter.com/leLz0E4iaR

— Domino’s Pizza (@dominos) July 27, 2020