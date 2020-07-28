Domino’s Pizza Just Introduced an Online Film Festival
The winner can get pizza for a year
MAKE YOUR OWN
DOMINO’S HOME MOVIE
We might even use some of the submissions in a TV commercial!
- 1SHOOT YOUR VIDEO HORIZONTALLY
- 2KEEP IT AT 60 SECONDS OR LESS
- 3ONLY USE MUSIC YOU OWN THE RIGHTS TO OR MADE YOURSELF
- 4NO FANCY GEAR NECESSARY – JUST A PHONE AND AN IDEA
- 5MAKE SURE YOUR SET IS WELL-LIT AND QUIET
- 6ABOVE ALL, BE CREATIVE AND HAVE FUN
The prizes look and will taste amazing!