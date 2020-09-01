Don’t Go To A Taco Bell Drive-Thru Naked! You’ll Get Arrested!

So what happens when you’re craving the Bell, but your clothes are in the wash? Did you know it was illegal to drive naked in Oklahoma?

For example, a man in Oklahoma reportedly learned that it is illegal to drive naked when he was apprehended doing so at a Taco Bell drive-thru. The suspect reportedly asked workers for extra sauce and an extra taco while not wearing any clothes.

When authorities detained the man, he reportedly explained that his clothes were in the washer and that he was unaware that it was illegal to drive naked.