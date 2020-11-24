Don’t Let A Moose Lick Your Car!

Canadians are being warned in Alberta to not let a moose lick their cars if the situation arises! Apparently, moose like the taste of salt on winter roads and especially love it off people’s automobiles.

It’s become such a problem that officials have had to put up signs for drivers.

The signs, which read “Do not let moose lick your car,” were spotted on Maligne Lake Road in Jasper, Alberta, and shared on social media.

“Oh hi, moose. We have strict instructions about your snack habits,” a user captioned the photos.

This guy. We saw him both on our way to and from Maligne Lake. pic.twitter.com/16EGwWpEV7 — Sandi Williamson (@sandilou34) November 15, 2020

While it may sound funny to many, Canadian authorities see it quite differently. “(This) started as an occasional issue a few years ago and now is too common,” Jasper National Park spokesman Steve Young told local outlet Fitzhugh. “People are getting far too close, and it’s perpetuated by their (the moose’s and not human’s) obsession with salt, accessing the vehicles,” he added.

If a moose starts to maneuver its way to your vehicle, officials suggest honking your horn to scare them away and prohibit the licking from commencing.

Due to the rise in popularity, Jasper National Park now prohibits people from getting out of their vehicles to interact with wildlife on the road. In addition, anyone who feeds, entices, or disturbs wildlife in the park could be fined up to $20,000.