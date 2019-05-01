Don’t Wash Raw Chicken!

Do you wash your raw chicken before you cook it? It makes sense right? It sometimes, ok- most of the time comes out of the package slimy and sometimes with a scent…

BUT apparently we’re doing it all wrong, again!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted a helpful tip about handling raw chicken without spreading disease. Apparently washing the chicken before you cook it can actually spread more germs and bacteria!

The CDC says that running raw chicken under water will do nothing to stop the spread of bacteria, but rather gives more opportunity to spread germs around the sink, counters and hands giving you a better chance at getting sick!

The CDC says, cooking the chicken is what kills the bacteria and germs not washing it!