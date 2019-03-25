“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” Movie Trailer Is Out!

The trailer just dropped and it looks like it’s going to be quite a ride!

What makes this movie so special is that even those kids who may have grown out of Dora, can take a nostalgic ride with this live-action adventure! And the internet seems to be on board also- those who perhaps never grew up with Dora seem to want to see this new movie!

A Dora the explorer Indiana Jones movie? I’m actually fully behind this https://t.co/VBWK2UEnMr — Darius Benson (@MrLegenDarius) March 24, 2019

The Dora movie looks kinda cool???¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/4y3Z19tiBa — Ismahawk (@Ismahawk) March 24, 2019

Dora comes out August 2nd!