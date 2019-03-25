Listen Live

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” Movie Trailer Is Out!

Just when you thought your kids were over Dora….

By Dirt/Divas

The trailer just dropped and it looks like it’s going to be quite a ride!

What makes this movie so special is that even those kids who may have grown out of Dora, can take a nostalgic ride with this live-action adventure! And the internet seems to be on board also- those who perhaps never grew up with Dora seem to want to see this new movie!

 

Dora comes out August 2nd!

Related posts

A New Scooby-Doo Movie Is Coming To The Big Screen!

“Fuller House” Co-stars Have Aunt Becky’s Back!

Captain Marvel Is Packed With 90’s Nostalgia, Prompting A New Poll Of The Best Movie’s From The 90’s