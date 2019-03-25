“Dora and the Lost City of Gold” Movie Trailer Is Out!
Just when you thought your kids were over Dora….
The trailer just dropped and it looks like it’s going to be quite a ride!
What makes this movie so special is that even those kids who may have grown out of Dora, can take a nostalgic ride with this live-action adventure! And the internet seems to be on board also- those who perhaps never grew up with Dora seem to want to see this new movie!
A Dora the explorer Indiana Jones movie? I’m actually fully behind this https://t.co/VBWK2UEnMr
— Darius Benson (@MrLegenDarius) March 24, 2019
The Dora movie looks kinda cool???¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/4y3Z19tiBa
— Ismahawk (@Ismahawk) March 24, 2019
Dora comes out August 2nd!