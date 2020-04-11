DoubleTree Hotel Shares Their Cookie Recipe For The First Time!
If you’re dying to spend a night away from your family, perhaps your life use to take you to a DoubleTree Hotel for work?
If you’ve ever stayed at a DoubleTree hotel, you are aware of their delicious signature chocolate chip cookies…. Perhaps you have no idea about these treats…The hotel chain, is well known for serving its guests warm cookies at check-in.
And now, the hotel chain is offering up their recipe… They said in a statement;
“We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes.”
DoubleTree Signature Cookie Recipe
Makes 26 cookies
Ingredients
- ½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)
- ¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 ¼ cups flour
- ½ cup rolled oats
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Pinch cinnamon
- 2 ⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts