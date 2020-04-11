Listen Live

DoubleTree Hotel Shares Their Cookie Recipe For The First Time!

If you’re dying to spend a night away from your family, perhaps your life use to take you to a DoubleTree Hotel for work?

By Kool Eats

If you’ve ever stayed at a DoubleTree hotel, you are aware of their delicious signature chocolate chip cookies…. Perhaps you have no idea about these treats…The hotel chain, is well known for serving its guests warm cookies at check-in.

And now, the hotel chain is offering up their recipe… They said in a statement; 

“We hope families enjoy the fun of baking together during their time at home, and we look forward to welcoming all our guests with a warm DoubleTree cookie when travel resumes.”

DoubleTree Signature Cookie Recipe

Makes 26 cookies

 

Ingredients

  • ½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)
  • ¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • ¾ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 ¼ cups flour
  • ½ cup rolled oats
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Pinch cinnamon
  • 2 ⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts

Related posts

5 Baking Ideas to Make with Mini Eggs

Disney Parks Released Their Churro Recipe

With March Madness Cancelled, The Food Industry Says It’s Overloaded With Chicken Wings! 