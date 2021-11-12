Downtown Barrie’s Noella Kick Off and Tree Lighting Ceremony

Head to Downtown Barrie on Saturday, November 20th for the kick off of this year’s Noella Festival running 12pm-8pm. We’ll be on site at Meridian Place collecting toy donations for the Rock 95 / KOOL FM Toy Drive.

Enjoy a special Pop Up Open Air Dunlop. Once again a portion of Dunlop Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and open for you to explore on foot, while you support local.

Don’t miss the annual Tree Lighting Celebration at 6pm.

Enjoy live music on the Meridian Place stage courtesy of Barrie’s Live Music Show,

Santa will also be on hand be at the Five Points Theatre at 4pm!

For more information click here