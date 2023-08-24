Dr. Crain is Back

‘Frasier’ is getting a reboot.

The 10-episode season will premiere October 12th, with two episodes.

The series will see Frasier Crain moving from Seattle, where he hosted a popular radio call-in show, to start a new life in Boston, ironically not far from his favourite “Cheers” bar.

He’ll be away from his brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and his wife Daphne (Jane Leeves), who both will not be on the show. But Frasier’s grown son and nephew, David (played by Anders Keith) will be a part of it.

The original show ran for 11 seasons, between 1993 to 2004.