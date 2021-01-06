Listen Live

Dr. Dre Has Reportedly Suffered A Brain Aneurysm

Fight hard Dre!

By Dirt/Divas

According to TMZ, Dre was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles late on Monday.

 

Dre is also in the middle of a nasty divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young after 24 years of marriage.

Dre is said to be in stable conditions and doctors are currently performing a series of tests in an effort to find out what is causing the brain to bleed.

 

According to the Toronto Sun, Dre, real name Andre Young, was scheduled to attend a divorce hearing on Wednesday, but it is now expected the judge overseeing the case will reschedule.

