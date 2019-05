Fundraiser in support of Barrie Pride Week!

Dinner and Drag Show taking place at CFB Borden.

Featuring the incredible Xtacy Love with Borden’s own Host Queen Maye Regrets and Barrie’s Own Justine D’as!

Shuttle bus to/from Barrie, fundraiser at CFB Borden (hosted by Borden Pride Network), dinner, drag show, performances, 50/50 draw, and dance with DJ Hattie.