Drake Donates $100,000 To Help Black Mothers
He stepped up fast!
Drake has donated a sizeable amount of cash to an organization called National Bail Out, helping bail out black mothers and caregivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drake made the donation after another Torontonian, Mustafa the Poet donated $400 and tagged both Drake and The Weeknd in an instagram story post to get the stars involved.
Drake stepped up!
