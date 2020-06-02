Drake Donates $100,000 To Help Black Mothers

Drake has donated a sizeable amount of cash to an organization called National Bail Out, helping bail out black mothers and caregivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streets said they need receipts 💅🏾MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/VmdWd6lKEB — Mustafa (@MustafaThePoet) June 1, 2020

Drake made the donation after another Torontonian, Mustafa the Poet donated $400 and tagged both Drake and The Weeknd in an instagram story post to get the stars involved.

Drake stepped up!