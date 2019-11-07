Drake Is Going Into The Weed Business!
#MoreLife
Drake took to instagram earlier this week to promote his new company More Life Growth Company! Drake’s company Dream Crew IP filed a trademark application last month.
View this post on Instagram
According to the docs, the company will focus on providing “cannabis products and herbs, medicinal herb extracts, herbal tea, rolling papers, dried plants as well as other merch and apparel.”
Drake also apparently been sending gifts to promote the new venture. Breakfast Televisions Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich, and other personalities around Toronto have received care packages in an effort to promote his new venture…
View this post on Instagram
That one time when @champagnepapi sent me flowers! Ok….so his team is out and about spreading all kinds of positive vibes with flowers to unsuspecting peeps today…but still. Lol! He’s launching a new business venture this Thursday!! Check out @morelife to be in the know. #Drake #MoreLife #AnyGuesses #SurrealTuesday #DrakeFanFromTheJump #BeautifulSurpriseBouquet #WhatIsDrizzyUpToNow
If you’re in the Downtown core…Be on the lookout for @Drake‘s #MoreLife team as they’re giving out flowers!! The boy is tryna brighten up your day and spread love and good vibes in the city!! pic.twitter.com/L7te6uJCTj
— Mastermind (@Mastermind) November 5, 2019
If you want to know more you can search @morelife or use the hashtags #Drake #MoreLife…