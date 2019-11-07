Listen Live

Drake Is Going Into The Weed Business!

#MoreLife

By Dirt/Divas

Drake took to instagram earlier this week to promote his new company More Life Growth Company!  Drake’s company Dream Crew IP filed a trademark application last month.

 

 

According to the docs, the company will focus on providing “cannabis products and herbs, medicinal herb extracts, herbal tea, rolling papers, dried plants as well as other merch and apparel.”

Drake also apparently been sending gifts to promote the new venture. Breakfast Televisions Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich, and other personalities around Toronto have received care packages in an effort to promote his new venture…

