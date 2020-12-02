Drake Launches New Candles

According to InStyle.com, five new scented candles are coming to light up our life by Drake and his fragrance expert Micheal Carby.

Each candle is made of soy wax and is Canadian made, and they are titled, Carby Musk, Good Thoughts, Sweeter Tings, Muskoka, and Williamsburg Sleepover.

Carby Musk will be the one to sell out first, as it’s said to be inspired by Drake’s own scent.

According to one review, the candle scent “features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet.”

“Actually smells like Drake – it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH (Better World Fragrance House).”

No release date has been given just yet!