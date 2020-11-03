Drake Recovering At Home After Knee Surgery
Feel better soon!
On Saturday, Drizzy posted an Instagram, story featuring his knee in a leg brace, alongside a motivational message, “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on…. Start writing the best bounce back story NOW.”
It’s unclear as to why he needed the surgery.
Looks like Drake has had a knee injury. Wish him a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/WMLebCVUvY
— Did DONDA Drop Today? (@didjesusdrop) October 31, 2020