Drake Shares Pics Of His Two-Year-Old Son For The First Time

Drake appears to be doing a little soul searching during this crisis as he took to instagram to share his thoughts and photos of his little boy, Adonis.

The pictures were posted with a message encouraging fans to be positive during this difficult time.

Drake wrote:

“What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light.” “We are powerful manifestors, so once you make the choice in the moment to shift your awareness to something good, it will show you in your reality.”

This is the first time we’ve seen his son who he shares with Sophie Brussaux, who is a painter and former adult film star.

Drake is said to be in Toronto in isolation after being tested for COVID-19 because he had been hanging out with NBA players.