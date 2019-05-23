Drake Was Gifted With A $769,000 Jacket From The Toronto Raptors
Imagine what he will get for his birthday!
Drake was gift a $550 000US diamond-encrusted OVO jacket from Raptors officials last game, just cause…It’s a thank you gift for always being in the Raptors corner and alway showing up to watch the game court-side!
What DO you get the man who has $15,000 Tom Ford shoes and a $750,000 watch?
According to the Toronto Sun, Kawhi Leonard is being offered a multi-million dollar penthouse condo in an effort to keep him in Toronto!
There’s also the Ka’wine & Dine Initiative, which gets restaurants all over Toronto to offer Leonard free food for life if he remains a Raptor.