Drake’s Heartfelt Message to a 14 Year-Old Battling Cancer
Sharing kind words of encouragement
Over the weekend, Drake surprised a 14-year-old fan with a personalized video message.
Zelek Murray, is a courageous 14 year-old who sadly was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when he was just 9. He has received care and treatment at Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.
While at Sick Kids Hospital over the weekend his response to Drake’s message was captured on video and it is truly heartwarming. Huge salute to Drake, I don’t think anyone could truly know of the lasting impact this could provide.
View this post on Instagram
THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly “HIM”. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero ♀️ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL
Due to his ongoing treatments that he receives, from the amazing staff at Sick Kids Hospital, Zelek is often tired and drained from Radiation therapy, and other treatments used to help shrink his tumor. The cancer Zelek is currently battling, is called “Ependymoma”, a tumorous cancer that can form in the brain or spinal cord.
View this post on Instagram
THANK U @champagnepapi THANK YOU @mustafathepoet ….. You don’t even know how much this ment for US but most importantly “HIM”. His strength is like no other and yes he has his good days and bad days, BUT THIS is exactly what he needed to lift up his Spirit.. to never give up. Because you took time out of your day to put a smile on a 14yr old boys face (ZELEK MURRAY) @wxvy.zk06 you are my hero ♀️ and many others. Your strength is like no other thank you for always having a smile on your face and making all your nurse laugh even tho your the one in pain. WE ARE FOREVER THANKFUL
Thanks to Drake’s message, Zelek has received an outpouring of love, support and lending hands to help where possible. A GoFundMe was created not even 24hrs ago generating $6,000 already!!