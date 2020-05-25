Dream Valley Ranch Has Been Making Smiles at Long Term Care Homes
They're calling it the "Project Ponies and Smiles Tour"
Dream Valley Ranch Horseback Riding Centre in Orillia has been transporting some of their horses to long term care homes in Simcoe County for their Project Smiles & Ponies Tour.
It’s a unique way to brighten a residents day during a time when they cannot take visitors and the long term care staff are loving it too!
People have an incredible way of connecting to animals, providing a calming feeling during these anxious moments.