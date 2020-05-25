Listen Live

Dream Valley Ranch Has Been Making Smiles at Long Term Care Homes

They're calling it the "Project Ponies and Smiles Tour"

By Community Line

Dream Valley Ranch Horseback Riding Centre in Orillia has been transporting some of their horses to long term care homes in Simcoe County for their Project Smiles & Ponies Tour.

It’s a unique way to brighten a residents day during a time when they cannot take visitors and the long term care staff are loving it too!

People have an incredible way of connecting to animals, providing a calming feeling during these anxious moments.

 

Related posts

Guthrie Public School Teachers Surprise Students with Yard Sign

RVH Online Charity Auction for Healthcare Heroes

The Wine Fairy – Ladies Only Surprise Doorstep Drop Off