DRESS FOR SUCCESS ORILLIA & BARRIE HOSTING ONLINE WEBINAR – “SENIORS INFO SESSION WITH CRA”

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is hosting an upcoming online webinar, “Seniors’ Info Session with CRA”. It will be held via GoToMeeting on Tuesday October 27th, from 10am-11:30am.

This information session is directed at seniors and will include COVID 19-related tax concerns, as well as regular tax information. Topics covered will include COVID-19 tax measures, GST/HST credit, tools & services, community volunteer income tax program and scam awareness, amongst others. There will be time for questions.

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is pleased to be presenting this webinar with CRA and expects it to be helpful for attendees when they begin navigating their 2020 taxes. The webinar is free and available to anyone who would like to participate. The information will be senior-specific, so those assisting seniors with their 2020 taxes may also find it beneficial to attend.

It’s highly recommended that attendees pre-register, which can be done here: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2892625287301744399

Instructions for installing GoToMeeting on a PC: https://support.goto.com/meeting/help/steps-for-installing-on-windows-g2m050019

Instructions for installing GoToMeeting on a Mac: https://support.goto.com/meeting/help/steps-for-installing-on-mac

For more information about this webinar, please contact Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie’s program director Samantha Sceviour at (705) 252 9200 or at samantha@dfsorilliabarrie.org.