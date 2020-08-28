DRESS FOR SUCCESS ORILLIA & BARRIE – TOONIE CLOTHING SALE

August 28th from 12-7pm and August 29th from 9:30am-3pm. It’ll be at our new location, unit 79 in the Bayfield Mall near Career Centre and the YMCA.

We’ll be taking great care to keep attendees, volunteers and staff safe and healthy through the following measures: hand sanitizer being available, only 3 attendees being allowed in the boutique at a time, of course mandatory masks, and no one will be allowed to try on the clothing.

All clothing, accessories and shoes will be available for the price of $2 per item. Cash, debit and credit will be accepted and the cash will be sanitized.