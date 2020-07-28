DRESS FOR SUCCESS ORILLIA & BARRIE – TOONIE TUESDAY ONLINE RAFFLE

Who?

Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie is hosting the raffle with funds benefitting programs that support vulnerable women in Central Ontario gaining economic indepdence. We are helping women get back to work.

Anyone in Canada can play, as long as they’re the age of majority in their province.

What?

A new online fundraising initiative to support Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie at a minimal cost to our supporters – we know times are tough for everyone and we want to be sensitive to our communities hardships too

Tickets just $2

Weekly cash draws on Tuesday with winners taking 50% of the jackpot, awarded automatically on our mobile friendly platform

Purchasers have the option to pre-buy tickets for future draws!

Monthly prizes drawn on the last Tuesday of the month just for purchasing tickets , sharing the posts with #DFSToonieTuesday and tagging 2 friends to play along

, and to play along Proudly sponsored by Awakenings Wellness Centre, Rock 95 & Kool FM

About a Progressive Raffle?

When a user purchases a ticket that ticket number becomes active for a full year from the date of its last purchase. All eligible tickets, whether purchased for that draw or not, are entered into the draw. If the number drawn does not have a purchase for that week it is classified as a non-winner and the jackpot rolls over to the next week for someone else to win in a future draw. The owner of the ticket misses out on the prize money for that draw because they didn’t play against their number. There is no guaranteed winner in the draw aside from the first week.

Why?

Financial hardships faced by charities amid the pandemic is unprecedented so we must find new, innovate and safe ways to continuing fundraising so that our programs and services continue to support vulnerable women

Women are being disproportionately affected by job losses amid the pandemic, particularly low-income women and those with lower-wage jobs. Employment supports are needed now more than ever.

Demand for DFS services has increased due to exponential layoffs. Women need support securing employment NOW. Fund will be used to support our programs including our Virtual Pick ‘n Pack, which we developed in response to Covid-19. This programs provides virtual fitting appointments for professional attire for job interviews and first weeks of employment. Clothing is then packed and shipped or delivered to the recipients. Our other pillar programs include our Breakfast Club which provide employment coaching and mentorship and our Professional Women’s Network, which supports women’s economic success and sustainability once they have secured employment.

When?

Raffle is live and will continue until further notice

First draw with guaranteed jackpot of $1,000 being held on Tuesday July 21 st at 8pm – guaranteed $500 to the winner

at 8pm – First prize draw for sharing contest being held on Tues July 28th – $80 value Starbucks gift pack

Where?