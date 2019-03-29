Dress for Success Toonie Sale

It’s Toonie Sale time! Come get some amazing, gently-used clothing for less than the price of a coffee in support of Dress for Success Orillia and Barrie! Sale running in the Bayfield Mall on Friday March 29th, 5:30pm-8:00pm and Saturday March 30th, 9:00am-3:00pm. The main Toonie Sale will be on the second floor next to the elevators in the food court area. Our high-end, designer sale will be held in the Dress for Success boutique on the first floor, next to Bowlerama and across from Dairy Queen. Freshen up your wardrobe for Spring without breaking the bank all while supporting a local cause!