DREW BARRYMORE CONFIRMS RUMOUR ABOUT GRANDFATHER’S BODY BEING DUG UP

It's a “WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S” situation!

By Dirt/Divas

There have been rumours for years that the 80s classic comedy “Weekend at Bernie’s” was based on a true story – and actress Drew Barrymore just confirmed it! 

 

In the film, two young employees drag their dead boss around to convince people that he’s still alive. In a recent YouTube show, Barrymore admits that Golden Age actors Errol Flynn and W.C. Fields dug up her grandfather John Barrymore’s body in the 1940s and brought it to a poker game. 

 

How’s that for a wild example of art imitating life?

