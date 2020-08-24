DREW BARRYMORE CONFIRMS RUMOUR ABOUT GRANDFATHER’S BODY BEING DUG UP

There have been rumours for years that the 80s classic comedy “Weekend at Bernie’s” was based on a true story – and actress Drew Barrymore just confirmed it!

In the film, two young employees drag their dead boss around to convince people that he’s still alive. In a recent YouTube show, Barrymore admits that Golden Age actors Errol Flynn and W.C. Fields dug up her grandfather John Barrymore’s body in the 1940s and brought it to a poker game.

How’s that for a wild example of art imitating life?