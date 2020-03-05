Drew Barrymore Launches Blue Light Glasses to Promote Self-Care

Drew Barrymore has added another venture to hear lifestyle brand. Drew has launched a Blue Light Collection of eyewear as part of her already existing brand of glasses, that features seven styles with yellow-tinted lenses that help absorb blue lights from screens.

Drew told PEOPLE that she was inspired by the fact that today’s society is constantly glued to their screens. Barrymore has been promoting the collection on her Instagram. It’s available for purchase exclusively at Walmart, which means not only are you getting glasses that protect your eyesight but also ones that won’t break the bank!

The glasses can also be purchased without a prescription, so anyone can wear them. Benefits of the new eyewear include “reducing fatigue, blocking ultra-violet rays and 40% of blue light rays that comes from the screens we all use daily.”