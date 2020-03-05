Drew Barrymore Launches Blue Light Glasses to Promote Self-Care
She's such a KOOL Mom!
Drew Barrymore has added another venture to hear lifestyle brand. Drew has launched a Blue Light Collection of eyewear as part of her already existing brand of glasses, that features seven styles with yellow-tinted lenses that help absorb blue lights from screens.
Drew told PEOPLE that she was inspired by the fact that today’s society is constantly glued to their screens. Barrymore has been promoting the collection on her Instagram. It’s available for purchase exclusively at Walmart, which means not only are you getting glasses that protect your eyesight but also ones that won’t break the bank!
The glasses can also be purchased without a prescription, so anyone can wear them. Benefits of the new eyewear include “reducing fatigue, blocking ultra-violet rays and 40% of blue light rays that comes from the screens we all use daily.”
I screen, you screen, we all screen too much! I put my phone down for ONE WEEK! But, as a proud worker bee with things we are creating (that I really want share so that others can benefit for what we made for them!) I don’t always have the option of limiting my screen time. iPhones, laptops, iPads… what can I say, they are the business tools we live on to keep us all employed! We have created a helpful solution though! Introducing @flowerbydrew #FLOWEREyewear blue light glasses designed to reduce fatigue, block ultra-violet rays and 40% of blue light rays that come from the screens we all know and love. The great part is, you don’t even need a prescription! Anyone can wear them! Available now exclusively @walmart (link in bio) For this launch, we chose an incredible group of entrepreneurs we admire to model our new @flowerbydrew blue light frames Thank you @whitneytingle @danielleduboise of @sakaralife , Roxy of @societysocial , @marcia_creates and @celilivesnyc of @tribesofjoseph , @jaimegetto and @hstupi of @booknowaday and my GIRL @amirahkassem founder of @flourshop (FLOWER loves FLOUR!) These women all work so hard to run their businesses and we are proud to highlight them in this campaign that I couldn’t be more excited to share! Photographed by @jamienelson6 video @22twentytwo22 hair @mrdanielhowellhair makeup @lotstar