Drew Barrymore Will Be Seen On Daytime TV Soon With Her Own Talk Show!

This has been something that Drew has been pursuing for a few years now and CBS network bosses are giving her a shot.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said in a statement. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

The new series will air late next year and Drew will serve as executive producer also…

Drew just finished up her Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet,” in which she also served as executive producer!